Spend your summer on two wheels at Dudmaston

The National Trust has recently completed a new family-friendly cycle trail in Comer Woods on the Dudmaston estate, just a few miles from Bridgnorth in Shropshire.

The new cycle trail offers the opportunity for families to get outdoors and cycle in a beautiful, safe environment. This mixed surface, 3.5km route is suitable for walkers and joggers too.

The route at Dudmaston is one of 10 trails across the country that has been developed in association with Sport England, thanks to £4.25 million joint funding; the aim being to enable visitors to ‘get active’ and to explore the great outdoors. The project at Dudmaston was also made possible by funding from The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

The Explorer trail, so named because it takes visitors on a journey into Dudmaston’s wider estate, begins at the car park in Comer Woods. Pass by ancient trees, a meadow and pause at the Scout Camp for a well-earned picnic.

Comer Woods car park is open 8am-8pm every day during the summer months, so you can make the most of the longer evenings. Pay and display parking is free for National Trust members. Every time a member scans their card in the ticket machine, Dudmaston receives funding which goes towards conservation and maintenance projects across the estate.

Marcus Halliwell, General Manager at Dudmaston, said: “As a conservation charity, the National Trust is committed to protecting and conserving the wildlife, landscape and historic features at Dudmaston. As part of the developments in Comer Woods, including the Explorer trail, the team will be developing the site for wildlife and enhancing its biodiversity by widening the woodland rides and managing the grassland and meadow areas.”

Cycling isn’t the only activity on offer at Dudmaston this summer, if you love the freedom of the great outdoors there are plenty of woodland walks to explore across the wider estate and even the opportunity to spot White Admiral butterflies in July and August.

The Explorer trail is available to follow or download here.