‘Sing-a-long Roadshow’ launches to bring young and older generations together in song

A Sing-along Roadshow is to be launched to spread some happiness and bring young and older generations together in song in Shrewsbury.

The roadshow will launch in Bicton Heath on July 12 before moving to Sutton Farm on July 18 and Bayston Hill on July 24.

People of all ages are being invited to take part in the free roadshow which has been organised by Shropshire Music Service, Parkinson’s UK and home care company Home Instead Senior Care Shrewsbury Ludlow and Oswestry.

It is hoped that the Roadshow will be the first of regular monthly Sing-a-long events and will lead to the formation of a new inter-generational community choir.

The aim of the roadshow, which will also involve school choirs and choral groups, is to help break down barriers and increase contact between different generations by bringing them together in a celebration of song.

The roadshow will be held at Bicton Heath Primary School, in Bicton Lane, Bicton Heath, on Thursday July 12 from 2pm-4pm; at St Giles Church Hall, in Sutton Way, Sutton Farm, on Wednesday July 18, 2pm-4.30pm; and at Bayston Hill Methodist Church, Lansdowne Road, Bayston Hill, on Tuesday July 24, from 2.30pm – 4.30pm.

The Bicton school choir will take part in the first event, Mereside School Choir will be singing at the St Giles Church Hall event and Shrewsbury choir Of One Accord will sing at the third event in Bayston Hill. The choirs will each perform some songs before leading a sing-along of traditional favourites, such as Vera Lynn hits. Tea, coffee and cake will also be served and funds raised will go to Parkinson’s UK.

Alison Stevens, of Shropshire Music Service, said: “Singing has been scientifically proven to stimulate the feel-good hormone serotonin which makes you feel happy and energised. Being part of a singing group is known to have a positive effect on health and wellbeing.”

Rachael Birchall of Home Instead Senior Care, said singing brought communities together and helped to improve the quality of life of older people.

“Research shows that older people get a lot of mental and social stimulation from singing and interacting with younger people. Singing is very powerful for lifting mood and getting people engaged. It makes everybody happy.

“We’re hoping to form a community choir and continue meet on a monthly basis. Anybody from the local community is welcome to join us.”

Alison Knott, of Parkinson’s UK Cheshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire, said singing was also known to have a positive effect on the brain to help with symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease and dementia.