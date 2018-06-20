Wellington’s first bespoke dementia care facility opens

A brand-new specialist dementia nursing facility, part of the acclaimed Morris Care Centre, in Wellington has opened its doors to its first residents.

The 11-bedroom ‘home from home’ on Holyhead Road heralds a pioneering new approach to delivering specialist dementia care within a small, bespoke residence – a first for the area.

Its holistic approach, The Cedar Philosophy, focusses on personal wellbeing as well as clinical nursing requirements, aiming to reduce anxiety and stress. It can lead to real therapeutic benefits with innovative, creative ideas tailored to each individual’s needs, medical background and life story.

To complement the physical care, the Home’s interior has been sympathetically designed to provide a calming, safe and comfortable environment. Features include individually coloured bedroom doors to help residents remember their room. There are also dedicated themed areas to stimulate interest and promote happy memories with the help of photographs and vintage items. The Home also has a sensory and relaxing Spa room with a specialist massage bathing system for residents to enjoy as well as a safe, private garden.

Care Centre Home Manager, Lydia Tyanase, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing our amazing dementia friendly team with their specialist skills to this community. We believe it is a privilege to care for residents, treating them as individuals and considering every aspect of their wellbeing. This really is a wonderful reassuring and comforting place for those living with dementia – a place to call home.”

Morris Care have been delivering outstanding levels of care in Shropshire and Cheshire across its range of homes for more than 25 years and has called on its extensive research and experience with those living with dementia, to launch Ercall Court.

The new facility is affiliated to the nearby Morris Care Centre in Wellington which has been accredited ‘Good’ by CQC and achieved a nationally recognised Gold Award for its care.