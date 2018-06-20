Wedding venue opens doors to hundreds of couples

An Ironbridge hotel on the banks of the River Severn is opening its doors to hundreds of couples hoping to marry or celebrate their big day at the World Heritage Site.

The wedding fayre day at The Best Western Valley Hotel takes place on Sunday July 15th, from 11am to 3pm.

The day will give couples the chance to find out more about the variety of options available at The Valley, from booking The Severn Suite which holds up to 120 daytime guests and 150 evening guests, to The Chez Maw Restaurant with space for up to 50.

There are also options to get married indoors or outside in the Victorian style gazebo in the grounds.

Lisa Snape, sales and marketing manager said: “Our last wedding event in January saw a record-breaking number of people through the door, many of whom chose to book their wedding at The Valley.

“So we are expecting July’s event to be very busy and we’re looking forward to giving couples the opportunity not only to take a tour and find out about getting married here, but also to meet some of the suppliers they could potentially use for their wedding.

“We know how important it is for couples to have the day exactly as they want it and that’s why we concentrate on helping them achieve their dream wedding, working hard to grant their requests (within reason!).”

She added recently there had been a surge in people wanting more informal, relaxed weddings – often dispensing with the tradition of daytime/evening guests in favour of an ‘all in one’ event running straight through the day into the night.

And formal wedding breakfasts were taking a backseat too, with catering requests including Indian, Mexican and Thai themes among others.

“There are endless possibilities when it comes to the running of the day and the menu, along with all of the other details which come together to make a wedding as individual and unique as the newlyweds themselves, so we’d encourage couples to ask the staff if they have anything specific in mind when they come along on July 15th – or call or email us to find out more.”