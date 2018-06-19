Divine Feminine Artistry comes to Whitchurch

Visionary Artist Lisa Lochhead, who also facilitates art journeys for women from around the world, is to open her own Gallery and Studio space in Whitchurch.

The studio, which opens on 14 July, will showcase Lisa’s inspirational artwork and merchandise based on the ‘Divine Feminine’.

The studio will also hold space for one-to-one and group workshops based on a sacred art journey into the Emerging Woman Arts, centred on engaging the powerful truth of the creative process and dissolving fears and limitations that block the creative flow.

Lisa has been based in Whitchurch for the past 2 years, and now looks forward to welcoming gallery visitors and course participants to her new hometown. She has ran meditation centres and regularly facilitated space for sacred art journeys for women around the world, including workshops and retreats in Nepal and to visit the Black Madonna of Montserrat in Catalunya, Spain.

Her artwork is also currently shown at Doodle Alley in Whitchurch, and has also exhibited at the Qube Gallery and Ludlow Fringe Festival, alongside other venues in Bristol and Worcester.

You can join Lisa for the official opening on Saturday 14 July from 3-5pm with refreshments available.

All are welcome to the official opening and for more information, please see www.lisalochhead.com.