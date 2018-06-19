Church Stretton & South Shropshire Arts Festival guest artists for ‘Exhibition 2018’

Roy and Jacqueline Abbott are guest artists for ‘Exhibition 2018’ at this year’s Church Stretton & South Shropshire Arts Festival.

Sue Mitchell, Team Leader for Exhibition 2018, said: “We are pleased to announce our guest artists this year are Roy and Jacqueline Abbott, who are based in the heart of the Shropshire Hills. They will be at the Opening Reception and will be hosting a Meet the Artist session on Saturday 4th August.

Roy works as an Artist Blacksmith whilst Jacqueline is a Glass Artist and they work collaboratively and individually to create stunning pieces for both the home, garden and to wear.”

There will be opportunities during the Exhibition to meet Roy and Jacqueline, at both our opening reception on the evening of Monday 30 July and in the afternoon on Saturday 4 August when they host a “meet the artist” session.

There will be two workshops running this year, led by two of the Exhibition’s previous exhibitors. Rob Leckey will be showing how to “paint without brushes” and Richard Childs will be taking people on a camera walk.

Anyone who would like to apply to enter their work should please visit www.strettonfestival.org.uk, or email exhibition@strettonfestival.org.uk. Alternatively, you can contact Sue Mitchell, on 01694 722015 or 07763 985707. with the closing date being 29 June.

The exhibition is open from Tuesday 31 July to Saturday 11 August, 11am to 6pm.

Admission

Admission is £1; free to children, students and exhibitors and free to all from 6pm to 7.15pm when there is an evening performance at the school. The £1 entry fee allows people to return as many times as they like during the two weeks of the exhibition.

Displays of student art work from St Lawrence CE Primary School and Church Stretton School will form part of Exhibition 2018.