Midsummer madness at award-winning wedding venue

An afternoon of midsummer madness is taking place at a north Shropshire wedding venue later this month – and engaged couples are welcome to attend.

Iscoyd Park, near Whitchurch, which was named Bridebook’s Best Wedding Venue of the Year in 2017, is hosting the open day on the afternoon of June 24.

The event will follow a ‘midsummer madness’ theme, with ice cream, a traditional English tea, Iscoyd Park champagne and canapes, as well as tours around the house and grounds.

Phil Godsal, who co-owns and runs Iscoyd Park with his wife Susie, said the open day will allow them to share their plans for the next 12 months with prospective brides and grooms.

“The gardens will be looking amazing and it should be both a fun and informative afternoon – it is the ideal opportunity to showcase what we can offer wedding parties if they decide to get married at Iscoyd Park,” said Mr Godsal.

“These days are always extremely popular and seem to enjoyed by everyone who attends, and bookings have been coming in thick and fast.

“We are very pleased that we have brought the catering in house which has given us far greater flexibility and efficiency in what we are able to offer.

“The catering is overseen by our brilliant young head chef David Cox who has created inspirational menus to suit all tastes and budgets.

“The in-house catering – allied to the award-winning accommodation we offer – means that we really are the complete package, though we are always look at ways to innovate and improve!

“We look forward to showing couples around our beautiful home and landscaped gardens, and of course introducing them to the team to discuss their dreams.”

The event is free but strictly by appointment only, and there are only limited spaces available.