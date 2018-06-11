Bridgnorth Food Bank given boost by the town’s running club

Bridgnorth running club has raised funds for a local food bank after hosting a fun run and barbeque to raise funds for the charity.

Club members handed over around £100 worth of food and provisions, as well as collecting £112 in donations.

The event, based at Willey Village Hall, involved a run of up to four miles around surrounding lanes and woodland.

Natalie Carr, running club chair said: “This was our annual social event and we chose to support the Bridgnorth Food Bank to benefit because it is such a good cause,”

“There was a good turn out of members and an amazing response when we asked for food donations, with more gifts still coming in.

“We all enjoyed the run and it was great to be able to sit down and relax with a barbeque afterwards,” Natalie added.

The Bridgnorth Food Bank plays a vital role in the provision of emergency food parcels and medium term support for the residents of Bridgnorth and the surrounding area.

Phil Webster, chair of the Bridgnorth Food Bank, thanked the club for its contribution: “Without the donations of organisations such as Bridgnorth Running Club the food bank could not help the number of clients who now require our support.”

Based in West Castle Street, Bridgnorth Food Bank opens from 10.30am until 12.30pm each Monday and also provides advice on budgeting skills, support advice and information on family-based activities.

Bridgnorth Running Club caters for adults of all abilities and meets on a Monday and Thursday under the Town Hall at 7pm.

For further information see www.bridgnorthrunningclub.co.uk