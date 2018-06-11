A chance to visit Morville Hall – a hidden Shropshire gem

Morville Hall in Shropshire is to open to visitors on selected days throughout the year.

Morville Hall, near Bridgnorth, is a stone built family home of Elizabethan origin. Extensively enlarged and expanded during the mid-18th century, the Hall now exudes striking Georgian charm and character.

Elizabethan features are still visible today, giving visitors a feel for the original house, and how it looked prior to expansion. Stone steps lead down to a beautiful garden where Elizabethan topiary meets the luxury and elegance that typified Georgian tastes.

Alexa Buffey, Senior House Steward said: “It’s such a pleasure to open up Morville for visitors. The property is much loved, both by the family who live there today and local people. It’s a delight to hear stories from past residents and workers who remember their time at Morville with fondness.”

Members of the public are welcome to visit Morville on:

Friday 6 and Saturday 7 July

Friday 7 and Saturday 8 September.

Opening times are 12 noon – 5.00pm, with last entry at 4.30pm. Refreshments will be available from St Gregory the Great church. Admissions apply, free entry for National Trust members and under 5s.

Just a few miles from Morville Hall is Dudmaston, a neighbouring National Trust property. Woodland walks and car parks at Hampton Loade, Comer Woods and Sawmill are open every day throughout the year.

Visitor facilities open 11-5pm, Sunday to Thursday until October. Take a stroll through the Dingle, enjoy the views from the garden or soak up the history and art work in the Hall.