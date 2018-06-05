Rollers take on charity paint challenge for Severn Hospice

Skaters from a roller derby team are swapping their wheels and club kit for trainers and T-shirts to take part in a charity’s colourful fun run.

Evolution Roller Derby club is all ready for Severn Hospice’s Colour Run, where runners circuit Telford Town Park braving a series of paint-pelting stations.

Billed as the region’s ‘most colourful 5k’, the event takes place on Sunday 10 June in aid of the hospice’s care for families living with an incurable illness.

Evolution skater Em Weaving, known as ‘Spanners’ when in the roller derby rink, said: “We wanted to do something for a local cause we all felt strongly about and the hospice’s Colour Run was just the perfect way to do it!

“We love a laugh and the idea of being sponsored to get covered in paint as you ran past sounded so insane, we just had to sign up!

“We’re so grateful to everyone who’s sponsoring us, of course, because that’s the whole point of us getting so messy – but in a good way.”

Severn Hospice fundraising manager Lucy Ruff said: “What’s great about our Colour Run is that it’s a fab family day out, a great event for groups of mates, colleagues or teams, or it’s something you can do on your own.

“You don’t even have to run round just be prepared to have fun and be peppered with powdered paint. This year, we’ve got paint cannons for the first time – they really are awesome – and we’ve even managed to match our sponsors’ paint station colours to their logos: Bluebird Care, Nuffield Health, Barbers and Globe Bingo! It is going to be such a laugh for everyone.”

The paint station sponsors, and headline sponsor Western Power Distribution, are among the team entries joining the roller derby squad.

“We ask people to register in advance so they can get more sponsorship to help our work, but we’re also happy to see everyone on the day. Our supporters and sponsors really make this event a success and we’re so grateful to everyone for getting involved,” added Lucy.

For more information about Severn Hospice’s Colour Run – and to register online before noon on Monday 4 June – visit www.severnhospice.org.uk or call the events team on 01952 221351.