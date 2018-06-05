Qube in Oswestry wins Heritage Lottery grant for WW1 project

Qube in Oswestry is celebrating after being awarded a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) for its for exciting project, ‘Homefront Heroines’.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, ‘Homefront Heroines’, is a special project to commemorate the centenary of WW1.

It focuses on the lives and stories of the women of Oswestry during the First World War. It will ensure the extraordinary stories of local women are not lost forever, and the impact the war had on women’s lives – which is still felt today, is recognised.

The war changed the lives of women in Britain in extraordinary ways and the project will uncover real local stories and bring them to life. It will look at what roles Oswestry women play on the home front and how they contributed to the war effort.

Project researcher Sarah Gathercole said: “There are many women who’s contribution has been forgotten, for example the two Oswestry police women and Voluntary Aid Detachment (VAD) staff nurse Margaret Thomas who was given a medal by King George V”. She added: “Women were making ammunition boxes, running businesses in the town, working the land and knitting for the troops and refugees. It’s a very exciting project that will record just how important women were to the war effort.”

Homefront Heroines Launches In November

The project will culminate in a mixed media exhibition at Qube in November this year, composed of the stories, photos and artefacts uncovered during the project research. It will include a launch event, inviting the local community to come and find out more about these hidden women from Oswestry’s history. The research uncovered will also be available to view online creating a resource for the wider community to access and learn more about their heritage.

Commenting on the award, Laurel Roberts for Qube said: “We are thrilled to have received the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund. I’m confident the project will be a great asset to the town and will reveal some fascinating stories”.

Vanessa Harbar, Head of Heritage Lottery Fund West Midlands added: “The impact of the First World War was far reaching, touching and shaping every corner of the UK and beyond. Thanks to National Lottery players, HLF has already invested more than £94 million to more than 1,900 projects – large and small – that are marking this global Centenary”

Anyone who would like to get involved can contact Qube on 01691 656882 or email art@qube-oca.org.uk.