Farm walk to raise funds for village play park

Families are invited to take part in a countryside walk and farm visit to help raise vital funds for a new village play park.

The Farm Walk on June 10 will coincide with National Farm Sunday and will also give children and parents the opportunity to experience a one mile tractor ride along country roads near Childs Ercall.

It’s the latest fundraiser to be organised by Childs Ercall Playground Committee and it’s expected to sell-out quickly.

The event is being supported by Newport-based producers PDM and LEAF, founders of the Great British Farm Day.

Colin Macklin, chair of the playground steering committee, said: “This is gearing up to be a fabulous day out for families and others interested in what our local farms and countryside has to offer.

“The event will start from the Jubilee Hall in Childs Ercall and begin with a picturesque two-mile walk along local bridleways.

“Those joining us will then have the opportunity to visit and take a short tour of two local farms plus a stud farm. There will be lots of animals to see and our local farmers will be talking to those on the tour about farming.

“There will then be a tractor and trailer ride back to the Jubilee Hall where there will be a barbecue and lots of children’s activities and competitions.

“We really do hope people come out and support this event and our local farmers, which contribute so much to our community.”

Walks will start from the village hall at 1pm and walkers will be grouped into parties of 25-30 people. Each group will have a tour guide and set off in 20 minute intervals – the last group leaving at 2.40pm.

The Childs Ercall Playground Committee was formed last August to coordinate the drive to raise £60,000 for a new village play park.

A series of large fundraisers have already been held including a Christmas Party, Easter Trail, Strictly Fun Dancing event, as well as smaller regular activities such as quiz nights, music nights and monthly car wash.

To date villagers have raised in the region of £10,000 towards the fund.

Mr Macklin said: “We are trying hard to maintain momentum with the fundraising by organising a range of different activities. We hope soon to be in a position to start applying for match-funding which will bring us closer to our target.

“Action has already been taken to close off some areas of the play area and we are mindful the council could take further action to cordon off other parts. We therefore want to raise as much money as possible so we can replace the equipment and provide a nice community park for children and families living in and near the village.”

Tickets for the event cost £10 for a family (two adults and up to four children), £4 for an adult ticket and £2 for a child ticket.

To book tickets and for further information contact Colin Macklin on 07831 545949.