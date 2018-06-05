Celebration of Youth Music in Shropshire

Morville Village Hall has been full of outstanding musical performances from young Shropshire musicians.

From beginner up to diploma level, musical pupils from in and around Shropshire performed in a Joint Pupil Concert on Sunday 20 May at Morville Village Hall.

The collaboration between three music teachers – Bev Wightman (singing teacher), Stella Disney (brass teacher) and Sally Barras (wind and piano teacher) has been a regular event since 2012.

Stella Disney said: “We love putting on this event every year. We can see how much our pupils progress due to the hard work put in all year. I invited my student Lydia Taylor back from Music College in Cardiff to play the French Horn. It’s brilliant to see her continued progress and that she’s performing at a professional level now. It’s an inspiration to us all – teachers and pupils alike.”

The audience were treated to solo and duet performances of pieces in a variety of styles including jazz – Wade in the Water on baritone sax; musical theatre – songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Gilbert and Sullivan, Witches of Eastwick; classical music – Panis Angelicus and popular – Star Wars on cornet and Thunderbirds on trumpet.

Bev Wightman, added: “Two of my pupils, Jenny and Annie, performed the Flower Duet by Delibes as well as solos in the concert. They have both achieved Grade 8 and are currently sitting their A levels. It’s sad when pupils leave, but we wish them well and hope, like Lydia, they will come back to perform with us. Jenny Hawthorn has a place at the Trinity Laban, London and Annie Rockett is going to University to study Classics.”

Sally Barras said the standard was outstanding: “It’s a really special event and we’re really proud of all our pupils as it’s not easy to get up and perform in front of an audience but it’s an important part of being a musician. We each select a small number of our pupils to showcase all level of performers, the standard this year was outstanding. We were also treated to special performances from Concordia Youth Choir who won Gold in the Live Arts Festival at Much Wenlock and the Sunflower Saxes finished the concert, performers and audience members were then treated to tea and home made cakes.”