Celebrate 10 years of the restoration of Attingham’s Walled Garden

Attingham Park is celebrating 10 years of the restoration of Attingham’s Walled Garden with £10 admission for non-members of the National Trust.

A treat for the senses and a delight all year round, ever changing with the seasons; the National Trust’s Walled Garden at Attingham Park has been back in production for 10 years, and the journey isn’t over yet!

Non-members of the National Trust visiting Attingham Park from Monday 4 June until Friday 6 July can take advantage of off-peak admission prices to celebrate the tenth ‘birthday’ of the Walled Garden.

Duncan Threadgold, Head Gardener said: “The start of summer is a fantastic time to visit Attingham and see the Walled Garden. Over the last decade we’ve been restoring it back to the productive kitchen garden it was originally designed to be when it was built in the late 1780s. And you’ll be able to see how far we’ve come and the work beginning on the next stage of the work, to restore the glasshouses!”

Non-members of the National Trust choosing the Adult Off-Peak Gift Aid price of £10 will be able to help Attingham to continue to ‘grow’ the beautiful and bountiful Walled Garden, as well as to conserve and maintain the Shropshire estate for future generations to enjoy. Visitors to the garden in June will be able to see the variety of fruit, vegetables and flowers as they ripen, grow and come into bloom. Gooseberries, cherries, currants, raspberries, lettuce and broad beans will be coming up for harvesting, and sweet scents of roses and lavender will be in the air.

Next Stage Of Work

The next phase of work in the Walled Garden will begin this month – the restoration of the glasshouses. The structures have come to the end of their life and to ensure their continued survival and crucial role in growing seedlings and produce, parts of the frames will need to be replaced. The Melon House will be restored and refurbished first, the existing glass and framework will be removed, before the top of the existing brick walls are re-laid and a new frame is out in place at the end of the summer.

You can find out more about this project under the ‘Our Work’ section on Attingham’s website at: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park

Non-member off-peak admission includes entrance to the whole site, including Pleasure Grounds, Deer Park and Mansion.

Off- Peak admission prices for all ticket categories will apply all day, every day between Monday 4 June and Friday 6 July during normal opening hours, standard admission is also available.