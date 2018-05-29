Work of top sculptor to go on show in Shropshire

One of the country’s most respected contemporary sculptors, who is shown and collected all over the world, is to be the subject of a solo exhibition in Shropshire.

A large selection of the work of Carol Peace will be on display at The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, from June 9-23.

Founder of the Bristol Drawing School, Carol Peace is also a patron at The Royal West of England Academy.

Her large-scale work is permanently on show at Glyndebourne and at the Dorchester’s country house hotel in Ascot.

Jonathan Soden, proprietor of The Soden Collection, the first gallery in Shropshire to concentrate on contemporary, modern British art and contemporary sculpture, said that he was very excited about the forthcoming show.

“Carol Peace’s sculptures are made in clay and once finished are cast into bronze.

“Her intensely personal work specialises in human form and expressive movement and we are very honoured to be hosting this exhibition and expecting it to attract widespread interest,” Jonathan said.

The exhibition will fill the two main gallery rooms and sculpture courtyard at The Soden Collection, which opened last year.