Telford students invited to ‘Discover Digital’ at flagship tech industry event

Telford junior and secondary school students are being invited to a ‘Discover Digital’ event to engage with the latest in cutting edge tech – including artificial intelligence (AI), drones and cyber security.

1,000 Telford school pupils are being invited to experience pioneering technologies first hand at the inaugural ‘Discover Digital’ event on 28 June as well as learn more about future careers and meet with professionals from well-known companies across this sector.

The free-to-attend digital event is hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council as part of the town’s Telford @50 celebrations.

Several well-known businesses and educational establishments leading the way in digital technologies are supporting the event, including Capgemini, BT, Immersive AV, TDS and University of Wolverhampton, each hosting their own digital and high tech displays throughout the day.

Nine Interactive Zones

Pupils can explore nine interactive zones, ranging from Robotics and Engineering to Sports and Entertainment, as well as put their racing skills to the test in a full-motion F1 simulator, interact with a conductive ink wall, try out a special Scalextric kit equipped with AI and facial recognition technologies and even meet Titan the Robot.

Craig Wappett, Vice President at Capgemini – Telford’s biggest tech employer – said:

“As a forward-thinking company we’ve invested heavily in digital solutions thanks to the ever-increasing impact of automation and artificial intelligence on corporate performance. Telford is at the beating heart of technological innovation in the UK and so Capgemini is excited to be supporting Discover Digital to meet the next generation of tech talent.”

Alongside the exhibitors’ stands, there are also ten pre-bookable tech masterclasses to enjoy, including how to Be a Cyber Hero, which teaches kids about ways to stay safe online, the future of virtual and augmented reality in education and forensic science in historic crime scenes.

A lunchtime video link with former Astronaut Andy Allen, who worked as a test pilot before flying three Space Shuttle missions for NASA, will give children the opportunity to learn about the applications of tech in space exploration and discovery.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council, said:

“‘Discover Digital’ is an integral part of our ongoing Telford 50 celebrations and promises to be a fantastic opportunity for the children who attend. It also shines a light on the area’s thriving tech sector and further builds on our well-established reputation as a hotbed of innovation, which has led to both national and global firms investing in the town. We’re thrilled so many local businesses are coming out to support the event and dedicating resources to the future faces of technology”.

Jackie Dunne, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Access & Lifelong Learning), at University of Wolverhampton, added:

“The growing tech sector offers a world of opportunities for young people. Part of University of Wolverhampton’s commitment to being a digital hub is building a talent pipeline, educating students on the higher education pathways available and helping them get a foot on the career ladder.”

For more information visit: http://www.telford50.co.uk/discoverdigital.