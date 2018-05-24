Mother with dementia to undertake 70 mile charity walk from Shropshire to Wolverhampton

A Shropshire woman diagnosed with early-onset dementia is set to undertake a 70 mile walk along the Shropshire Union Canal network to Wolverhampton, this Dementia Action Week.

Nicola Bishton was diagnosed with early-onset dementia at 54. She is taking on this walk in the hope to raise more money for research into dementia and will be donating to Alzheimer’s Society.

The dementia charity recently funded the UK’s first ever Dementia Research Institute with Alzheimer’s Research UK. The family have a target of £3,000 and the walk will commence on Saturday 26th May with a planned finish date of Thursday 31st May.

Nicola from Pattingham said: “I’m delighted with how much money we have raised so far and I’m looking forward to the walk which I’m determined to complete. If anyone would like to join us on the walk then please search @nicolawalk70miles on Facebook for all route information, or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicolas-walk to donate.”

Nicola will be walking with her brother Julian and will be supported by her daughter Hannah, and her daughter’s boyfriend Matt, from their barge. The journey will start at Ellesmere Port and will conclude at the Mermaid Pub in Wolverhampton. It is hoped that the journey will take between four and five days.

Hannah Bishton from Pattingham said: “Nicola’s Walk is a small reflection of the journey our family has struggled with since my mum was diagnosed last year with early on-set dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. We really want to raise as much money as we can for Alzheimer’s Society to help fund more research into the disease, so that hopefully in the future, someone else’s family won’t have to go through what we are.”

The NHS estimates that there are 4,822 people over-65 living with dementia in Shropshire and 3,016 in Wolverhampton. Across the UK there are 850,000 people living with dementia.

Emma Dowler, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society said: “This is a massive undertaking and I wish Nicola and Julian the best of luck in completing their walk. It’s an inspiring thing to do and I am grateful for their efforts. Their fundraising will finance new research into dementia along with support for those currently living with the condition.”