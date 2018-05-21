Help Shrewsbury Flower Show win UK’s Favourite Flower and Garden Festival Award

Shrewsbury Flower Show has been shortlisted for the final of the UK’s Favourite Flower and Garden Festival Award – but needs your help to scoop the winning title.

The show, which will be held on August 10 and 11, is among 12 locations in the running for the award in an online voting competition, but time is short and votes need to be cast as soon as possible.

Simon Badrock, secretary of the Shropshire Horticultural Society which organises the show, is now calling on the public to help the Shrewsbury Flower Show win the award by casting their votes.

“To reach the final stages of such a prestigious competition is absolutely fantastic and it would be incredible if we could rally enough support from the people of Shrewsbury and the surrounding areas to give us a chance of winning,” he said.

“Our show has been chosen by UK rental giants holidaylettings.co.uk, which is owned by TripAdvisor, as one of the final 12 competitors in the running to be named the best in the UK.

“To win the award we will need to receive the most votes on the holiday lettings website with voting ending at midnight on May 24. So, time is running out and we are asking people to get voting now so we don’t miss out.

“Other entries in the final phase of the competition range from Kent in the south to Scotland, and feature other nationally renowned events, so we are facing stiff competition.

“But Shrewsbury Flower Show fully deserves its place alongside such opposition and we are hoping that with the public’s help we can prevail and come out on top – it really would be a marvellous accolade for Shropshire.

“It is a very important competition and I would urge everyone to take a few moments to vote by visiting https://blog.holidaylettings.co.uk/uks-favourite-flower-garden-shows/ and click on the Shrewsbury Flower Show panel – it really is that simple and takes seconds.”

The other 11 locations in the running are: Leigh Summer Flower Show, Kent Garden Show, Gardening Scotland 2018, RHS Chatsworth Flower Show, English Country Garden Festival 2018, Harrogate Spring Fair Show, Blenheim Palace Flower Show, Knowsley Flower Show, Toby’s Garden Harvest Festival, National Flower Show and Southport Flower Show.

Shrewsbury Flower Show is one of the biggest events in the Midlands and is in its 131st year, attracting thousands of visitors to The Quarry over two days.

The show is open to the public from 10am on both days and includes amateur growers and top horticulturalists, gardening and food celebrities, floral art and a lecture theatre. There will also be a variety of free activities in the Children’s Area, attractions in the Arena, live music and the traditional fireworks display.

Visit shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk for more information and to buy tickets for this year’s show.