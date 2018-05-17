St John Ambulance seeks life saver stories for national awards

St John Ambulance is urging people who have saved someone’s life using first aid to come forward with their story for the charity’s prestigious Everyday Heroes awards.

The nation’s leading first aid charity is to host the seventh annual celebrations to highlight the impact of giving, teaching and championing first aid in communities.

Last year’s winners included a 14-year-old who gave his dad vital CPR after finding him unconscious when he got home from school, a mum who resuscitated her baby after watching a St John Ambulance advice video, and a woman who saved a stranger in cardiac arrest just hours after learning first aid.

The awards will recognise the brave actions of people in three key categories – young life savers, workplace heroes, and community first aiders. There will also be several awards to recognise the achievements of St John Ambulance volunteers.

The charity’s chief executive, Martin Houghton-Brown, said: “Every day, St John Ambulance is saving lives and supporting communities, which is why the Everyday Heroes awards celebrate those that step forward and make a difference when it matters most.

“Half a million people learn first aid through St John Ambulance each year and we want to recognise the courage of those who put what they learned into practice.

“We’ll also be thanking our incredible volunteers, who provide vital first aid cover at thousands of events nationwide, and work tirelessly within their communities to teach and champion first aid.

“Life savers rarely seek credit for themselves, so if you know of an unsung hero who has made that difference – please nominate them now.”

The star-studded awards ceremony is to be held at the Hilton London Bankside hotel on Monday September 24.

St John Ambulance organisers are yet to reveal this year’s celebrity guests but have previously welcomed a wide range of VIPs, from footballer Fabrice Muamba to Royal Family member, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. Earlier hosts have included presenters Tess Daly and Sophie Raworth and acid attack survivor, Katie Piper.

For more awards details, visit www.sja.org.uk/everydayheroes The closing date for nominations is June 10.