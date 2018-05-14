Nurses to climb Wrekin in their pyjamas

A team of nurses will be donning their walking boots – and their pyjamas – to climb the Wrekin this June.

The nurses have pledged to complete the challenge on June 23, to raise awareness of NHS England’s #EndPJparalysis campaign to encourage patients to get out of their pyjamas – and get up and dressed every day, where practical.

Experts believe that getting out of bed, and out of pyjamas, improves recovery, shortens hospital stays and boosts the morale of both patients and staff.

The hike to the top of the Wrekin is one of a number of initiatives that has been organised by staff at The Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) for the 70-day duration of the challenge. Patients and staff have taken part in disco beat classes complete with glow sticks, dancing and balloon tennis on the wards of the two hospitals.

Lisa Butler, Ward Manager of Ward 11 at the PRH which is run by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), has organised the Wrekin climb to raise awareness of the campaign and is hoping that 50 nurses and NHS colleagues will pledge to take part.

Lisa said: “This is such an important campaign and we are proud to be involved as it will help our patients get home, where they want to be.

“We were talking about what we could do as part of the 70-day challenge, and we decided to climb the Wrekin on June 23 as it is the Saturday nearest to the end of the campaign. We think it will definitely give people something to talk about and, as a result, highlight the importance of exercising and mobilising, and the need to keep fit.

“If you are over 80 years of age – one week in bed will cause the equivalent of ten years of muscle damage – so this is a campaign that is close to our hearts as it will make a difference to so many.”