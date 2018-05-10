Shropshire-based charity Self Help Africa appeal to air on BBC Radio 4

As presenter of BBC Radio 4’s hugely popular Sunday morning show ‘The Food Programme’, Sheila Dillon has been the voice of the BBC on all things relating to food, for a generation. And this Sunday, she’s supporting Shropshire-based charity Self Help Africa, by voicing their BBC Radio 4 Charity Appeal.

A few years ago Sheila visited Ethiopia, where she broadcast on aspects of Self Help Africa’s work supporting agricultural development and food production in the Horn of Africa:

“I saw the challenges that are faced by small farmers, often women farmers. They are dealing with poor soil, a lack of irrigation, inadequate hand-tools, but most of all poor seed.

And what Self Help Africa is doing right now is training farmers to become seed producers; it’s such a worthwhile project.

I’d like to persuade you to be generous and open your hearts to these farmers and help them with something extremely significant.”

Steph Smith, Fundraising Executive at Self Help Africa, said they are delighted to have Sheila’s support:

“Tune in to our BBC Radio 4 Appeal with Sheila Dillon this Sunday, and find out how you can help smallholder farmers in Ethiopia face the challenges of a changing climate.

As Shelia explains, it starts with a seed… give African farmers access to good quality seed, and you give them the chance of a better life. Please tell your friends and family to tune in – spread the word and help us grow.”

Self Help Africa’s BBC Radio 4 Charity Appeal will be broadcast at 7.55am and 9.26pm on Sunday 13th May, and repeated at 3.27pm on Thursday 17th May. A donation of £65 could provide a community-based seed producer with quality seed and training for a year, helping more farming families to escape the cycle of hunger and poverty.

Based in Shrewsbury, Self Help Africa is an international charity which works in nine African countries; their vision is of a rural Africa free from hunger and poverty. They support farmers to grow more food, increase their income from farming activities and become self-sufficient.

For more information visit www.selfhelpafrica.org