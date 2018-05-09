Rare chance to visit Cronkhill on the Attingham Estate

Cronkhill, an Italianate villa on the National Trust’s Attingham Park estate is open to visitors this Friday 11 and Sunday 13 May.

Only open to the public six days a year, it makes the chance to admire it unmissable, but tickets must be booked in advance.

Located on the road between the A458 at Cross Houses and the B4380 at Atcham Cronkhill was built from the 1780s to resemble a stone Tuscan villa.

It was designed by architect John Nash and is one of the best known examples of his Italianate villa designs.

Tickets are free for National Trust members (but must be booked in advance) and for non-members admission charges apply, adults £3.50 and children £1.80. Tickets should be booked via nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park-estate-cronkhill or by calling 03442 491895. Tickets can be booked for an arrival time of 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm or 2.30pm.

Cronkhill will be open later on in the year on Friday 20 and Sunday 22 July and Friday 14 and Sunday 16 September. Tickets for these dates are also available to book now.