Fancy a voluntary job that will make sure you end up in prison?

On first impression, it may not seem to be the ideal job. First off you won’t get paid. Then you may get called out in the middle of the night, and it guarantees you will end up in jail!

That said it could be the most rewarding thing you have ever done, claim HMP Featherstone independent monitors who are looking for new recruits to swell their ranks.

There are currently nine monitors at HMP Featherstone prison which is based on the Shropshire border, near Wolverhampton. They are all members of the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) which consists of ordinary people who have volunteered to do a pretty out of the ordinary job.

Chairman of IMB HMP Featherstone, John Credland explained the role: “Every prison and immigration removal centre has an IMB attached to it, their role is to ensure that Home Office/Ministry of Justice rules and regulations are properly applied and that proper standards of care and decency are maintained”.

The job, which is unpaid but expenses are covered, is hugely interesting, challenging and absorbing but it is not for everyone. You need to be enthusiastic, open minded, have good communication skills and have the ability to exercise sound, objective judgement.

“We would like to hear from anybody who is 18 or over and lives within about 20 miles of HMP Featherstone. We are particularly keen to hear from young people and those of working age from black and minority ethnic communities since these groups are under-represented on the existing Board,” added John Credland.

“You do not need any special qualifications or experience as we will provide all the necessary training and support. The task typically takes up something in the region of five half days a month but we can be flexible about that,” said John Credland.

HMP Featherstone is, what is known as, a Category C and is classified as a resettlement / working prison. Currently there approx. 687 prisoners retained at HMP Featherstone.

If you are interested, then either phone 0203 334 3265 or to obtain a paper application form from imb@justice.gov.uk also see the IMB’s Facebook page.

Completed forms should be sent to imbrecruitment@justice.gsi.gov.uk quoting campaign reference 795/Featherstone/2018.