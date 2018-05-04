New Alice in Wonderland themed soft play area to open in Church Stretton

Youngsters in Church Stretton will be able to step into a world of fantasy later this month with the opening of a new Alice in Wonderland themed soft play area – and it’s all thanks to the Mad Hatters!

The family-run business will be opening its doors in late May and has already has numerous requests for information about the new venture and what it will be offering.

Paula Hatfield, one of the directors, said work was progressing well and they were now just waiting for the actual play structure to be installed.

“This is a completely new venture for us,” she said.

“My son Corey, daughter Kayley and myself will be running Mad Hatters and it has come about really because there is nothing like it in the area.

“We all live in Craven Arms and have an extended family of 10 children, so we are very child-friendly and hope we know what youngsters want. We launched a Facebook page and could not believe the response we received.

“My eldest grandson is nine years old so we have about nine years experience in visiting soft play areas all over. They are extremely popular and we felt there was a need in this area so we thought we would give it a go ourselves.”

Paula, who worked as a litigation executive for 30 years, said she had planned to carry on in that job until 2021 but decided she had had enough and wanted to try this new family business.

“We are leasing Unit 7 at the Mynd Industrial Estate through Halls Commercial Property and have invested £80,000 in the project. It is a huge venture for us but something we know can be successful,” added Paula.

“We would like to thank James Evans of Halls and Zara Oliver of Wace Morgan Solicitors for all their help in bringing this venture to life, and local businesses Church Stretton Kitchens, SMB Plumbing of Ludlow and Chris Yarwood Electricians for their help and support.”

The play structure is due to be installed from May 8 to May 18 and the business hopes to be open to the public by May 26.

It will be open seven days a week and will also offer snacks, hot drinks and party packages for up to 10 children.

“We hope to be working with local people to provide movement and dances classes, book reading sessions, sing/sign baby and toddler classes,” Paula added.

“We have been overwhelmed with support from parents on our Facebook page and look forward to welcoming everyone to the facility soon.”