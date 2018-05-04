Fiona from Shropshire Live to take on 62 mile walk for Brain Tumour Research

Shropshire Live’s very own Fiona Watkins, along with her best friend Denise Jones, will be taking part in the Wye Valley Challenge, a gruelling 100km walk in August for charity.

For the past two year’s Fiona has been the Sales Coordinator at Shropshire Live, connecting with local Shropshire businesses who then advertise their business and services with us. But, later this year she will take on a new challenge with friend Denise and are hoping to raise £800 between them for Brain Tumour Research.

The Wye Valley Challenge starts at Chepstow, near the mouth of the River Severn and then sets off on a dramatic landscape trail straddling the England & Wales border, across areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty steeped in history, with a final climb of Capler Hill before Hereford’s Cathedral comes into view and after 62 miles the finish line.

Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer. Brain Tumour Research is the only national charity in the UK funding sustainable and continuous research into brain tumours.

Fiona has chosen the Brain Tumour Research charity after tragically losing her Father to a tumour 18 years ago this April.

She said her loss had a huge impact on her life and explains her story: “I lost Dad back in 2000, he was nearly 58 and it’s a loss that has affected me forever. Dad was always full of life and a hard worker, so when he started behaving differently we knew something was wrong.

“He had several scans, visited doctors and consultants regularly but nothing was detected, the doctors said he was ‘just stressed’. Little did we know that these were the symptoms of a grade three brain tumour, one of the most aggressive types of tumours about at the time. He just collapsed one morning, was rushed to hospital and that’s how we found out.

“We were told to expect the worst, and if he did ever come around, he would not be able to remember anything, however, Dad did the following day and his memory got better and better. They were not able to operate on the tumour so once he was strong enough started radiotherapy which shrunk the tumour and gave us just over two years extra time with him, which I will always be grateful for.”

Fiona has always wanted to do a major challenge in memory of her Father and raise money for Brain Tumour Research and the Wye Valley Challenge was perfect, tough mentally and physically but also rewarding.

She added: “It will be 18 years on 7 April this year since we lost Dad and I want to help raise awareness of brain tumours and the need for research which requires money, so that other families can help spend longer together and help diagnose symptoms earlier.”

If you would like to donate to help Fiona and Denise reach their targets, please visit their JustGiving pages here:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fiona-watkins3

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/denise-joned