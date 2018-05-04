A marriage, a match and a milestone at a Shropshire hotel

A triple celebration is in store at an Ironbridge hotel this month – with a marriage, a match and a milestone all in one day.

The Best Western Valley Hotel on Buildwas Road is set to host an afternoon tea in the Jackfield Room on May 19 as Meghan Markle walks down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in what promises to be the biggest wedding since brother Prince William wed his bride Kate Middleton.

And the hotel will also be showing the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea at 5.15pm, so there will be something for everyone whether they are fans of football or the Royals.

The afternoon tea event became a sell out event within days of it being launched.

The day will also be extra special for one visitor, who celebrates his 90th birthday with the Valley team and his family also on the same day.

Donald Allan Roberts will be celebrating at his 90th birthday with his family who will also get to watch the wedding and the football if they wish.

The television screen for the day has been donated by Digiland in Telford who specialise in digital screens and televisions.

Lisa Snape, sales and marketing manager said: “We love a good celebration here at The Valley so we were delighted when we realised the Royal wedding and the FA Cup final were on the same day as it’s double the cause for a party.

“We know there may be families who are split in two – with some of them desperate to know what Meghan’s dress looks like while others are only interested in the score!

“So we have decided to show both of the events on a large television which has been kindly donated for the day by the team at Digiland meaning everyone will be happy.

“Of course, we’re also delighted to be hosting a 90th birthday celebration too and our team are preparing to treat Mr Roberts like royalty on the day!

“As it has become a sell-out event we hope to do more joint events in the future – it seems on this occasion football shirts and wedding dresses are a good mix!”