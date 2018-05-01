Housebuilder’s donation helps Shrewsbury teenager get life-changing treatment

A regional housebuilder has donated £1,000 to help a Shrewsbury teenager with cerebral palsy raise enough money to have a much-needed operation that is not funded through the NHS.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands, based in Wolverhampton, donated the money to Thomas’ Life-Changing Journey through its monthly Community Champions scheme.

The appeal aims to raise £25,000 to help 14-year-old Thomas Lake, from Harlescott, undergo Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), an operation which is used to improve muscle stiffness in cerebral palsy sufferers.

Thomas’ parents, Helen and Neville, launched the appeal in January to raise the money which will see Thomas travel to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for treatment. The operation will cost £16,000, plus £9,000 for intense physiotherapy and equipment.

Helen said: “This will be a life-changing operation for Thomas. It will help take away his pain and stiffness, making it easier to care for him and improving his quality of sleep as my husband and I have to go in several times a night to turn him over. Thomas is a bright boy, trapped in a body that does not work, who will be starting his GCSEs in September.

“We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes for supporting us. The local community has also been incredible in getting behind us since we launched the appeal and with Persimmon’s donation, we will have raised more than £16,300.

“We feel so grateful for everyone’s support and are surrounded by a caring network. We feel privileged to be on the receiving end of this wonderful kindness.”

Fundraising activities have included a crowdfunded page, a sponsored head shave, and a Motown evening. A nightclub event will be held in Shrewsbury in June and several people are taking part in sponsored runs and walks. A grand raffle is also under way to be drawn at a coffee and cake morning at Ashley’s Bar, Shoplatch, Shrewsbury on May 14 and a summer fete is planned for June 23 at the Palmers building, Claremont Street, Shrewsbury.

To find out more about Thomas’ Life-Changing Journey visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomas-lake-sdr

Stephen Cleveley, director-in-charge of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We were really moved by the Lake family’s application to receive a donation. Their drive to help Thomas is truly inspiring and we wish them well in their campaign and are delighted to be able to help him in this way.

“If people were unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next recipient.”

To nominate and to find out about the terms and conditions people can visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity