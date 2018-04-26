Charity seeks volunteers for Shrewsbury Let’s Rock festival

Child Bereavement UK volunteers, who can help them at this Summer’s Let’s Rock retro festival in Shrewsbury, can enjoy the event for free.

By signing up to do a 4 hour shift with festival charity partner, Child Bereavement UK, selling wristbands and raffle tickets on the day, participants will gain entry to the festival for free. Let’s Rock Shrewsbury will take place at The Quarry, Shrewsbury on 14 July and will include live performances from UB40, Marc Almond, Kim Wilde and many more.

Child Bereavement UK supports families when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child faces bereavement.

The charity also trains professionals such as doctors, teachers and midwives to help them better understand and meet the needs of grieving families.

Ruth Sanger, Regional Fundraising & Communications Manager for the charity said:

“Last year we raised over £60,000 at Let’s Rock festivals across the UK and we couldn’t have done this without the support of our wonderful volunteers. The atmosphere on the day is brilliant and our volunteers really do enjoy themselves. So if you’re tempted, please give us a call and find out how you can get involved.”

Email femke.bekker@childbereavementuk.org or call 01494 568932.

Child Bereavement UK supports families and educates professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a child is facing bereavement. Last year they trained over 9,000 professionals, helping them to better understand and meet he needs of bereaved families.

To find out more about the charity and for support please visit: www.childbereavementuk.org or call 0800 02 888 40.