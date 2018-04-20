Shropshire public speaking club celebrates its 5th birthday

A successful public speaking club, Shropshire Speakers, has celebrated its 5th Birthday.

Shropshire Speakers received its chartered status in 2013 and is a membership community club affiliated to the global speaking and leadership organization, Toastmasters International.

The Club attracts a diverse group of people from in and around Shropshire, all wanting to improve their public speaking confidence and develop their communication and leadership skills in a friendly and supportive setting.

Sam is a founder member of Shropshire Speakers and an enthusiastic and active member of the Club. She commented, “It’s hard to believe we are 5 years old already! I remember a cold February afternoon back in 2010 when one of my coaching clients asked me to support her when attending a speaking club in Birmingham – this was my first taste of a Toastmasters meeting”.

She added, “I remember enjoying the evening and the structure of the meeting: three speeches, three evaluations, a round of impromptu speaking and some further evaluations of the actual meeting, plus lots of support and encouragement – it was a very simple, but effective format. I was hooked!”

What followed was a lot of hard work with guidance and support from other regional clubs, involving promotional evenings, leaflet dropping, advertising, website building and even a chat on BBC Radio Shropshire. This eventually led to the Club gaining its ‘chartered’ status three years later with Toastmasters, endorsing it as an established member of an international community.

Chris Ryder, Joint President of Shropshire Speakers, added, “What’s great about being part of Toastmasters is its accessibility – whether you want to compete in national competitions, promote your business, secure a promotion at work or nail that wedding speech, there is a welcoming and supportive environment in which to practice and improve – I can’t wait to see what happens over the next 5 years!”

Shropshire Speakers meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month at The Ramada Hotel, Telford from 7.15pm-9.30pm and guests are welcome to come along for free and they also have a sister club, Ludlow Speakers, that meet on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month in The Sitting Room at The Blue Boar, 52 Mill Street, Ludlow SY8 1BB.