Chatty Café initiative to tackle loneliness launches at Costa Coffee in Telford

Costa Coffee has welcomed the Chatty Café project to its Southwater store in a bid to get more people talking.

Chatty Café is a UK-wide project to combat loneliness, coffee shops across the UK are being encouraged to take part in the project.

The aim is to connect people from all walks of life who simply want to meet new faces and enjoy a little conversation. It has been so successful in its initial form that it’s already been rolled out across 150 UK cafes – and now Costa Coffee has joined forces to introduce the scheme across selected stores.

The Costa Southwater store is the 25th to introduce the scheme, with a ‘Chatter and Natter’ table, the table sign lets customers know that if they sit at the table they are happy to chat to other customers.

Founded in Manchester by Alexandra Hoskyn, Chatty Café was inspired by a visit to a supermarket café with her four-month-old son, she explained:

“He wasn’t great company and I was feeling fed up. I looked round the café and saw an elderly lady who looked just as down as me, and a young guy with severe additional needs with his support worker. I started to think about the positive impact we could all have on each other if we could all have a chat”.

Recent statistics from the Office National Statistic’s Community Life Survey report, reveals 46 per cent of UK adults report feeling lonely at least occasionally, and just over five per cent of respondents say they often or always feel lonely.

Speaking on the implementation of Chatty Café throughout its UK stores, Costa Coffee’s Head of Sustainability, Victoria Moorhouse said:

“Chatty Café is a fantastic initiative that we are very proud to be involved with. We’re excited to be announcing the 25th Chatty Café Costa Coffee store.

“Chatty Cafe is just one small part of the work our teams do in the local community as part of our wider Force For Good programme. Team members are encouraged to donate their time to local charities and causes to support their local communities – doing everything from litter picking to hosting community groups in stores after hours.”

Kelly Phillips, Store Manager of Costa Coffee’s Southwater branch said it was a brilliant initiative:

“We’re very pleased to be the latest store to take on this brilliant initiative. We have a great sense of community in Telford and hope that our new ‘Chatter and Natter’ table will bring local people together, helping those amongst us who might feel isolated.”

The first ‘Chatter and Natter’ session in Costa Coffee’s Southwater branch will take place on this afternoon, Friday 20 April, and is available for all customers to drop by and take part.