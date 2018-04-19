Telford radio club heads to the Welsh coast to celebrate Marconi’s work

Telford and District Amateur Radio Society will set up a radio station on the West Coast of Wales this weekend to join a global celebration of Guglielmo Marconi.

Marconi, born on 25th April 1874, is the man credited with the invention of radio as we know it today. Radio then was a different matter than today, everything was so much bigger.

The Club secretary John Humphreys – callsign M0JZH of Wellington said: “Whilst we cannot hope to make our antennas as big as Marconi’s, but this year our wire will be 80m end to end and handmade by club members which we will set up in a big field is ready alongside the appropriately named Marconi Bungalows road in Tywyn for this Saturday 21st.”

John also said, “Club members of all ages are going over to Tywyn to set up and operate the station identified by GB8MD to send information and greetings to others around the world about the work of Marconi in the Welsh coastal area.” “We are looking forward to a great weekend and welcome people to visit the station, help us celebrate this important figure in history.”

The society has taken part in past Marconi memorial events.