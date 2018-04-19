Shropshire writing project to receive visit from Edinburgh Fringe writer

A Shropshire-wide writing project which starts with a workshop next month has landed an added attraction.

Would-be writers who come to the free Saturday morning workshop in Shrewsbury will be treated to a special one-off performance of a one-woman play that’s already been an Edinburgh Fringe success.

The occasion on May 12th will kick-start a year-long project to produce an anthology of Shropshire writings inspired by the question of Why Literature Matters. Now there’s also to be a showing of Music For Dogs, written by leading Irish poet and playwright Paula Meehan and performed by Shrewsbury actor Carol Caffrey.

Organiser Tim Cook said: “The workshop is going to be more than a bit special, with award-winning author Marion Molteno bringing her expertise back to Shropshire to lead and inspire the occasion. It’s open to anyone who would like some encouragement to write a story, or a poem, or anything.

“Now Carol’s agreement to give the brilliant Music For Dogs an airing is a real bonus. I’ve seen it, I know how good it is and I’m personally looking forward to seeing it again.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the workshop, the writing project or seeing the performance should contact Tim Cook at cookth4@gmail.com for details. The free event is at the Darwin Community Centre in Frankwell, Shrewsbury on May 12th, starting at 10am.