Mid Shropshire Vintage Club raises a total of £160k for local charities

A Shropshire vehicle enthusiast group, which has been running for more than 30 years, has raised the impressive total of £160,000 to date to give to local charities.

The Mid Shropshire Vintage Club, which hosts a number of events throughout the year for its members and the public including the two day Annual Family Shropshire Vintage Show every summer at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, raises money at all of its events to divide between a number of charities.

In 2017 the club was able to donate £1000 to charities including the Severn Hospice, the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I) and the RNLI on the back of monies raised at the Vintage Show in June and other events including club barbecues, talks, social nights, as well as profits from the annual show.

For the last couple of years, the club has added the Shropshire branch of R.A.B.I to its charity recipients and will be supporting it through 2018 events too.

Show chairman, Richard Haynes, said: “Last year we had a really good year as far as fundraising goes and we want to build on our reserves this year. We rely greatly on the success of the Vintage Show, our major event, which will be held this year on Saturday, 30 June and Sunday, 1 July in terms of what we are able to give in charitable donations. If the show does well, we are able to donate profits to charity.

“Our event, which features hundreds of different types of vintage vehicle, including cars, motorbikes, military vehicles, buses and steam powered vehicles, as well as activities for all the family including craft and trade stalls, auto jumble, fairground rides, go karts, face painting, juggling, shire horses and the well frequented beer tent and refreshment stands, is successful, but the better we do the more we can give to charity, and that’s always been one of the main aims of the show.”

Kate Jones, West Midlands Regional Manager for R.A.B.I, said: “It was lovely to meet members of the mid Shropshire Vintage club last year and I look forward to working with them in 2018. R.A.B.I provides financial help to the farming community of all ages in hardship.

“Many who seek the charity’s support are elderly or disabled. However, an increasing number of working farmers now turn to R.A.B.I for help through the tough times, often due to illness, injury, animal disease, extreme weather or cash flow problems. We really appreciate the donations from the club given the charity spends over £60,000 in Shropshire.”

Tickets for the Shropshire Annual Vintage Show on June 30 and July 1 are £10 and under 16s are free.