Visit Shrewsbury’s last remaining watchtower

Get planning your visit to Shrewsbury’s Town Walls Tower as the doors will open for the first time this year on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 April.

Pre-book your ticket to discover more about Shrewsbury’s medieval history, and the role of the town’s last remaining watchtower at this unique National Trust property.

Open eight days this year, this tower was probably added to the town walls in the reign of Henry IV (s.1399 – d.1413). After becoming a home, it was given to the National Trust in 1930 by Miss Rachel Humphreys, who lived in the handsome 18th Century town house opposite, Swan Hill Court.

Saraid Jones, Research and Interpretation Officer, said, “Town Walls Tower really is very special. Many people will drive or walk past it each day without really realising the interesting role it played as part of Shrewsbury’s historic defences. Due to its small size and to protect the historic interior we are limited on the number of visitors we can allow in at one time, so are asking people to pre-book for a timed visit, as well as adding an additional two open days this year.”

Tickets are free for National Trust members (but must be booked in advance) and for non-members admission charges apply, adults £2 and children £1. Tickets should be booked via nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park-estate-town-walls-tower or by calling 03442 491895. Tickets can be booked for a timed tour between 10.30am and 3.30pm on each open day.

Town Walls Tower is located close to the historic town centre of Shrewsbury on the Town Walls. There is a steep staircase to the upper floor of the tower, and no dedicated parking or toilet facilities. Space inside is limited, and entry is directly off the pavement of the road.

The postcode for Town Walls Tower is SY1 1TN. Town Walls Tower is also open on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 June, Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 August and Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 October. Tickets for these open days are available now.

For more information please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park-estate-town-walls-tower