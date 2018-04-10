Work of renowned artist Endre Röder on show in Shrewsbury

An artist described as ‘one of the finest working in Britain today’ is to be showcased in Shrewsbury later this month.

The Soden Collection, a gallery which opened last year in Wyle Cop, is hosting an exhibition of the work of Endre Röder on April 20 and 21.

“I am very excited to be launching this special event which will feature more than 20 superb pieces of original work,” said Jonathan Soden, proprietor of the gallery.

“Endre Röder is one of the gallery’s favourite artists. His work is exhibited all over the world and he is widely regarded as one of today’s greatest UK artists so we are very proud and privileged to be hosting a solo exhibition.

“We have have secured paintings from his own collection from the 1990s up to the present day so are expecting a good deal of interest from throughout the country,” explained Jonathan, who opened his gallery, featuring contemporary art and sculpture, last autumn.

Born in Hungary, Röder grew up in Malta before moving to Britain and now lives in Dorset where he continues to paint into his late 80s.

He studied architecture and fine art before becoming a museum and art gallery curator and then university lecturer.

Jonathan added: “Röder’s style is distinctive and instantly recognisable. His influences from his eastern European heritage and his early years in the Mediterranean are clearly recognisable in his paintings.

“His work can be from observation or imagination and is mostly of beautiful female figures in interior or landscape settings. We are looking forward to showcasing it to the people of Shropshire and beyond.”

The Soden Collection, which is the only gallery of its kind in the region, also features modern and contemporary pieces by leading names, including David Hockney, Damien Hirst and Banksy, Lorenzo Quinn alongside modern British artists such as Sir William Nicholson, Alan Lowndes, Sir Terry Frost, Roy Turner Durrant, Sandra Blow, LS Lowry and more traditional work by Lucien Pisarro and Francois Gall.