Shrewsbury Steam Rally organisers to host ‘have-a-go’ day

The County of Salop Steam Engine Society is hosting a ‘Have-A-Go’ Day on Saturday 12 May at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury.

The society which organises the Shrewsbury Steam Rally is holding the event between 10am and 4pm in aid of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund and The Rural Charity.

Chairman, Edward Goddard said: “We are offering an opportunity for members of the public to participate in a charity event, involving a number of the vehicles normally seen at the Shrewsbury Steam Rally. It offers a chance to steer a Traction Engine or Steam Roller, and ride in a Vintage Lorry, Army vehicles, tractors and other vehicles. There is chance to view stationary engines and ride in trailers, as well as speaking to engine and vehicle owners. It promises to be a fun event in aid of worthy causes”.

Entry to the event requires pre-registration and a minimum charity donation of £25 per person. This will enable the participant access to a number of the ‘wacky vehicles’ on the showground subject to availability on the day.

To participate in this event, visit www.shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk.

This event is jointly promoted by the teams behind the Shropshire County Show and Shrewsbury Steam Rally.

Lizzy Coleman, Events and Fundraising Officer for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund says “It’s brilliant to have support from the Shropshire Steam Rally Society. We’re really looking forward to this ‘have-a-go’ event as it’s very different from fundraisers we have seen before and we think it will be a great day out for all the family!”