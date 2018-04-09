Video: Shrewsbury Gold Wing Light Parade

On Saturday 7 April a number of Gold Wing motorcycles paraded around Shrewsbury town centre to raise money for the Shropshire Autism Hub.

The bikes were on display in The Quarry from 12 midday until 4pm before they paraded around the town centre twice and made their way to The Wild Pig in Meole Brace for a static light show.

The event was organised by Friends of Shropshire Autism Hub and is timed to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day and the third birthday of the hub.

Speaking before the event organiser, Marilyn Jones:

“I am delighted that the Goldwing community has remained so committed to the hub. The bikes come from all around the country, from as far afield as Northern Ireland, Norfolk and Yorkshire. This year we are also hoping to welcome a group from Kent.

“The Goldwing Light Parade provides an excellent spectacle and is the only one of the seven national events that does not take place at a seaside resort in aid of a large national charity. It makes me very proud that the Gold Wing community is again prepared to tackle the hills, the twists and turns and the cobbles of Shrewsbury town centre to support our small local project.”

Friends of Shropshire Autism Hub (FSAH) is a new venture set up to raise funds and also to raise awareness of the joys and challenges of being an adult with Asperger Syndrome or High Functioning Autism and the families and friends who care for them.

Shropshire Autism Hub is facilitated by A4U, with support from Shropshire Council. A4U provides a specialist service to enable all service users to become empowered to achieve their optimum outcomes. It offers peer support and advice on a range of issues including welfare benefits, housing, relationships, monetary advice and employment advice. Family and carer support and liaison is provided by Shropshire and Telford Asperger Carer Support (STACS). The hub is supported by a wide range of other specialist organisations.