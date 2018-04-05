Shropshire artists invited to week-long event in Shrewsbury

Shropshire artists are being invited to a special week-long event planned for later this month by a county retailer.

Write Here in Shrewsbury’s High Street is hosting an ‘art week’ from April 16 to showcase the work of local people and a range of materials.

“There are very few places in the region selling paint for fine art and yet we live in a county with so many talented artists, both amateur and professional,” said John Hall, Write Here’s proprietor.

“So we are organising the week to be a celebration of all things artistic and are appealing for Shropshire artists to bring in their work in as soon as possible so that we can put the paintings on display in the shop.”

Write Here stocks greetings cards designed by a wide range of local illustrators, as well as brushes, paper and paint by Yorkshire-based Pip Seymour and Rebecca Wallace who has developed a range of British-made fine art products now sold all over the world.

On Saturday April 21 they will be in Write Here, together with award-winning Shrewsbury artist Linda Edwards to demonstrate his products.

“It will be an opportunity for customers to try some of these stunning paints and exotic art papers and talk to the experts about technique,” added John.

As part of the week, which coincides with the Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival, he is also aiming to get an artist to create a painting on the inside of the shop window, is organising a competition and there will be other demonstrations, as well as refreshments.