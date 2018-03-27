Hattie lands ‘West End’ lead role with National Youth Music Theatre

A Shrewsbury student is off to the bright lights of the West End after beating stiff competition from hundreds of other young talented performers across the country to land a starring role with the National Youth Music Theatre.

Hattie Candler, a student at Adcote School for Girls, at Little Ness, near Shrewsbury, has been awarded the role of Ermengarde, one of the main characters in ‘A Little Princess’, which will run in the West End in August.

The achievement comes less than two weeks after the 11-year-old, who lives in Shrewsbury, also won the overall title of ‘Young Performer of the Year’ at this year’s Oswestry Youth Music Festival.

Hattie, who loves to act, sing and dance and is a member of Shrewsbury-based musical theatre group ‘Get Your Wigle On’, said it was the first time she had ever taken part in theatre auditions of this kind and hadn’t expected to get through to the second round of auditions, let alone land a part.

On the advice of Adcote’s Head of Music, Chris Bunn, Hattie attended regional auditions in Birmingham in January. She then got the call to national auditions in London and, after a nail-biting wait, she found out that she had not only landed a part, but one of the main roles!

Hattie will star as Ermengarde in the production which will take place at The Other Palace Theatre, in the West End, from August 9 to 12.

One thousand talented young people from across the country had auditioned for a part and a total of 150 were cast over four productions – 30 of them for ‘A Little Princess’.

“My mum thought I should go to the auditions to learn how hard it was to work in theatre. I wasn’t expecting to be called back to the London auditions,” said Hattie.

“I had to prepare a song, a dance and some pieces of acting for them. I had read the script for A Little Princess and really liked the part of Ermengarde. She is very funny and is a comedy character.

“I came away feeling I did well but still didn’t imagine I would get a part. Then when my mum, who is a teacher at Adcote, came into the dining hall a few weeks later to tell me that I’d got a part and was playing the role I really wanted I nearly choked on my food, burst out crying and started jumping up and down.

“It’s weird to imagine that I am in a lead role in my first proper musical theatre production. I can’t put into words how excited I am.”

The hard work of intense rehearsals will start this Easter holiday when Hattie will spend a week in Sevenoaks, Kent, along with the other members of the cast. She will then spend two weeks rehearsing at University College London in August before taking to the stage.

Hattie’s music teacher Mr Bunn said: “It’s an incredible achievement for Hattie. She was up against hundreds and hundreds of other performers and to land one of the major roles is just amazing.

“It adds to her fantastic success in winning the Oswestry Youth Music Festival’s Young Performer of the Year title where she was up against every single vocalist and instrumentalist who had won their class.”

Hattie won the U12s Vocal Solo class and, along with fellow members of the Adcote PlusOnes singing group, won the Vocal Ensemble with distinction too.

The National Youth Music Theatre is an arts organisation that provides pre-professional education and musical theatre stage experience for young people.