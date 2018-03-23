Group soldiers on in snow to raise cash for ex-servicemen

Residents at a Telford retirement living scheme soldiered on in the snow on Saturday hosting a charity night to raise funds for ex-servicemen.

Around 65 residents and friends and family braved the mini beast from the east to attend the dinner and dance event at Turnpike Court, St Georges, in aid of SSAFA, an armed forces charity supporting veterans and their families.

Donations on the night raised an impressive £607, which was topped up by the residents’ social fund to £650.

The evening included entertainment by local singer Craig Maiden, who filled the dance floor with a mixed bag of hits from Elvis, The Beatles, The Drifters, Showaddywaddy, Frank Sinatra and more.

Turnpike Court resident and lead organiser of the event, Bob Painter, said: “It was a very enjoyable event. The buffet was delicious and Craig’s entertainment was first class. I was impressed by the number of people who attended the event in such bad weather.”

Retirement Living Coordinator at Turnpike Court, Jo Shipway, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to all those who supported the event, both with the organisation and attendance on the night in spite of the dreadful weather. Our dedicated team of residents worked really hard putting the event together and providing such a delicious buffet. I’m really proud of what they’ve achieved, raising such a wonderful amount for SSAFA.”

Andrew Meek, Branch Chairman at SSAFA Shropshire, said: “We are extremely grateful to Turnpike Court St Georges for supporting SSAFA Shropshire with their fundraiser. The money raised will go on to support veterans and their families in need across the county.”

The dinner and dance event is the first of three main charity events being planned by Turnpike Court residents this year.