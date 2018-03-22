English Heritage invites the world to witness vital Iron Bridge conservation project

As English Heritage’s vital conservation project on the Iron Bridge reaches a critical point, the charity is extending an invitation to visitors from around the world to come to Shropshire this summer, and witness the historic project via a new temporary conservation in action visitor walkway.

As specialist conservation of the Iron Bridge’s historic ironwork commences, the public walkway has been installed beside the world’s first iron bridge, and set to open to the public daily from 29 March.

The walkway will feature visitor displays explaining the expert techniques being used to save the bridge, and windows and portholes offering the chance to witness the works taking place. Volunteers and staff will be on hand each day to offer additional information about the works taking place.

Liz Page, Historic Property Director West at English Heritage, said:

“English Heritage’s conservation of the Iron Bridge is a perfect example of the work our charity does, saving this pioneering symbol of the Industrial Revolution for future generations to learn from and enjoy.

“The Iron Bridge sits at the heart of a World Heritage Site and this summer we are inviting visitors from around the world to come and witness our historic conservation project in action.

“As part of our vital project to save this remarkable structure for the long term, our temporary visitor walkway will be open daily beside the bridge, packed full of information about the works. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The walkway will be open daily from 29 March until the end of August, 10.00 am – 4.00 pm. Entry will be free, though donations to support the vital conservation project will be encouraged.

Hard Hat Tours

As well as opening the walkway, English Heritage will also be offering a limited number of special Hard Hat Tours offering the chance to join the contractor and gain an insight into the work being undertaken to repair and protect this pioneering structure for the future. The tours take place on 11th April, 16th May, 5th June, 20th June, 27th June, 11th July, 22nd August. For more, see http://www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/iron-bridge/events

Vital Conservation Project

In autumn 2017, English Heritage commenced a vital conservation project to save the bridge, cleaning and conserving, repairing and – where necessary – reinforcing the different elements of the bridge: the iron radials and braces holding the bridge together, the deck plates and wedges, as well as the main iron arch itself. As part of the project, the bridge will also be repainted to protect it for the future.

At £3.6m, Project Iron Bridge is English Heritage’s single largest conservation project since it became a charity in 2015. Last year, the charity announced a €1m donation from German funder the Hermann Reemtsma Foundation and launched its first ever crowd funding campaign to coincide with the start of works, with members of the public giving £47,545 to support the project.