Cricket broadcasting legend Henry Blofeld to visit Shrewsbury for book-signing

Cricket broadcasting legend Henry Blofeld will be meeting fans and signing copies of his latest book in an event in Shrewsbury on Saturday March 24.

For half a century ‘Blowers’ was a much-loved cricket broadcaster and journalist who delighted fans with his infectious enthusiasm, avuncular tone and bon viveur style of cricket commentating.

The golden voice of cricket will be signing copies of his latest book ‘Over and Out: My Innings of a Lifetime with Test Match Special’, at Pengwern Books, in Fish Street, from 12.30pm on March 24.

Blofeld, one of the legendary voices of BBC Test Match special, retired from the commentary box last year after 47 years in the hot seat.

He brought his own unique style to cricket coverage, endearing himself to fans with his conversational tone, catchphrases such as ‘my dear old thing’ and perambulations about passing pigeons, London buses and tea. He cut a striking figure in his trademark brightly coloured jackets, bow ties and straw hat.

He was also famous for his on-air bloopers but always respected for his deep knowledge of the game which he had played to a very high standard in his youth until an accident between a bus and his bike put paid to any further sporting ambitions.

Blofeld’s appearance at Pengwern Books will follow a sell-out appearance at Theatre Severn on March 23.

“We’re hugely excited about hosting the legend Henry Blofeld on March 24. He’s the voice of cricket that so many of us grew up with and shared so many sporting memories,” said Pengwern Books proprietor Susan Caroline.

“He brought so much humour, charm and eloquence to his commentary. Some of his descriptive one-liners have become almost as famous as some of the greatest cricketing moments.

“We’re looking forward to hosting him and I’m sure scores of fans will be looking forward to getting the chance to meet him in the flesh and getting their copies of his book signed by the man himself.”

Blofeld’s book reveals the secrets of life in the commentary box, the rich cast of characters with whom he shared it and anecdotal stories from his life inside and outside of cricket. Since 2002 he has brought his self-deprecating humour in one-man and two-man shows to theatres all around the country.