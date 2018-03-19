Children’s author to lead new writing workshops in Whitchurch

An award-winning children’s author has launched a new series of writing workshops in Shropshire due to growing demand.

It follows the success of several weekend-long writing retreats held at Alkington Grange Barns on the outskirts of Whitchurch by independent publisher Team Author UK (TAUK).

Author Jude Lennon, who heads up the retreats along with TAUK founder and editor Sue Miller, will hold the weekly writing workshops every Thursday for six weeks, starting on April 19, at 10am.

They will be based at Alkington Grange, which is operated by Emma Blantern – also a published author.

Jude, who has written 10 children’s books to date and is a familiar face at the Shropshire County Show along with her storytelling bus Buttercup, will cover a range of topics during the course from writing basics such as character building and plot setting to marketing advice and how to make money from writing.

She said: “I’ve run similar courses elsewhere but this is the first time I will have run the workshops in Shropshire so I’m very excited. There has been demand for the course from a range of people including those who are completely new to writing through to published authors.

“These writing workshops will be a great place for beginners to start their writing journey. It will also provide advice and support to more experienced writers who are wanting to take their work to the next level and polish some of their skills.

“There are not that many writing courses available which don’t require you to enrol at college or university and as the sessions run just once a week for two hours it won’t be too demanding on people’s time.”

There are just 10 spaces available on the course but places are already filling up fast. Those already booked onto the course write for a range of genres including sci-fi, horror, children and self-help books.

Jude, who is an Amazon best-selling author and Disney Winnie the Pooh Laureate, added: “Here at Team Author UK we are a very inclusive and supportive community of writers. We all encourage and inspire each other in many different ways and it’s always helpful to have other people around to bounce ideas off.”

For more information on the writing workshops email Jude on Jude.Lennon@teamauthoruk.co.uk