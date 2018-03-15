Severnside Housing learning programme and Digital Dens help build a brighter future

Severnside Housing is helping Shropshire people build a brighter future with its inspirational learning programme and Digital Dens.

At an open day, this week Shrewsbury Mayor Jane Mackenzie saw the difference that is being made to help local people reach their full potential.

Severnside’s community Digital Dens in Meole Brace and Castlefields offer cyber-style café facilities with free internet access and support to get online. Each Den has a weekly programme of events, including job clubs, drop-ins and digital training sessions.

“It’s been a real pleasure to visit the Digital Den and see the great work that Severnside is doing to support the most disadvantaged in our local community.” said Mayor of Shrewsbury, Jane Mackenzie. “Helping people to learn new budgeting skills, get online and into work is essential with the up-and-coming roll out of Universal Credit across Shropshire.”

Packed full of a diverse range of great training opportunities the Learning Programme helps people boost their skills in key areas including IT, self-confidence, CV writing, money management and work experience. One-to-one support is also available to empower people to reach their full potential.

Severnside’s learning programme and digital inclusion co-ordinator, Claire Poulson explains “Whether you choose to come along to a job club held at one of our Digital Dens, undertake training or apply for grant funding there really is something for everyone, not matter what your age or ability. I would encourage everyone from the local community to pop-in to our Dens to find out more about the great support we offer.”

Partnering with the Prince’s Trust also enables Severnside to offer young people the chance to take part in a life-changing 12 week programme.

“I gained a huge amount of confidence in my own skills and abilities by taking part in the Prince’s Trust programme.” said local resident Stacey Rigby. “The employability skills week held at the Digital Den was really helpful, particularly the mock-interviews. I now have a local part-time job and feel really positive about my future career prospects.”

To find out more about Severnside’s Learning Programme and what’s happening, on a weekly basis at their Digital Dens in Meole Brace and Castlefields, visit www.severnsidehousing.co.uk or call 0300 300 0059.