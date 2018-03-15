Belle Vue Arts Festival kicks off with lightshow bonanza

Belle Vue Arts Festival be hosting its pre-launch event at St Julian Friars, Shrewsbury on Saturday 24 March from 7 to 9.30pm.

The lightshow event will be performed by international new media artist Andy McKeown, who will be exploring this year’s festival theme ‘Air’ with a spectacular display of floating images projected onto the walls of local buildings. The illuminations will be accompanied by sound.

Stop. Coffee at St Julian’s will be opening especially for the event and serving hot beverages, cakes and drinks.

Andy McKeown a resident from Belle Vue, is a renowned new media light and sound artist, animator and programmer. His work includes both national and international projects.

Locally Andy has staged his light displays at Shrewsbury Market Hall, Shrewsbury Library and the Flax Mill. He also performed a spectacular lightshow at St Mary’s church. The Splinters of Heaven illumination was created entirely from images of the glass in the church.

McKeown’s art practice is predominately based on interactive and reactive new-media light and sound. Works ranging from intricate multi projector interior installations to large scale outdoor light work.

Andy McKeown said: “As a long time Belle Vue resident, the Belle Vue Arts Festival has always been a bright spot in the year – it always makes me smile – I’m delighted to have time to participate this year.”

Tom Supple Acting Chair of the Belle Vue Arts Festival added, “We’re absolutely delighted that Andy has kindly offered his time to stage one of his amazing light shows in Shrewsbury. It’s really exciting to see what Andy will come up with and we’re really looking forward to seeing his lightworks show.

“The fact that Andy’s work is extremely popular and attracts many visitors, we hope that art lovers, families, young and the old will join us and experience an evening of spectacular light effects that will illuminate the whole of St Julian Friars.”

One of Shrewsbury’s longest running festivals, Belle Vue Arts Festival will be celebrating its 15th successful year and hosting a fortnight of non-stop arts and entertainment events between 2 and 16 June.

The festival team have been busy pulling together an exciting range of activities for the festival fortnight. As well as the popular open gardens, community art exhibition, and art and scarecrow trail, the team have lined up a few extra special events, including yoga and drumming.

For more information about Belle Vue Arts Festival visit www.bellevueartsfestival.co.uk