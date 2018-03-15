Activity groups invited to help celebrate age in Telford

Activity groups aimed at the over 50s are being sought to help make 2018’s Celebrating Age Festival in Telford bigger and better.

The week-long festival highlights the variety of activities available to older people across the borough, in a bid to celebrate the achievements and aspirations of senior citizens in Telford and Wrekin.

By engaging the older population in tailored activities, the aim is to also help combat loneliness and enhance wellbeing.

The festival is coordinated through a partnership between the Senior Citizens Forum, Telford and Wrekin Council, Age UK Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and The Wrekin Housing Trust.

The first festival, which took place 2nd – 6th October 2017, provided a week-long programme of workshops and taster sessions with activities including painting, walking football, computer skills and communal singing.

Organisers are now inviting more activity groups to get involved to help build on the success of the inaugural event, and promote themselves to potential new members.

Chris Fox, Senior Citizens Forum Coordinator, said: “We had a fantastic range of groups get involved in the programme of events last year, but we know there are lots more out there that could link with us.

“The festival offers groups a great opportunity to promote what they do and recruit new members. And for us, the bigger the range of activities available the better as we want to make sure there is something for everyone in the programme.”

Planning is already underway for the 2018 festival, which will take place between 8th and 12th October, and organisers are keen to prepare the programme of events in plenty of time to promote the week’s activities. A dedicated website www.celebratingagetelford.uk will be kept updated with news and activities available.

Activity groups can register their interest to be a part of it now.

“It was wonderful to see some of Telford’s older residents getting out and trying new things as part of the festival week last year and many have continued to attend groups they discovered through Celebrating Age,” added Chris.

“We’re hoping to see even more take-up of activities this year.”

For more information, group leaders can call Chris Fox at the Senior Citizens Forum on 07932 828333, or Diane Douglas at Age UK STW on 01952 201803.