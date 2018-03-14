St John Ambulance recruiting first aid volunteers across Shropshire

St John Ambulance is recruiting new first aid volunteers for its teams all over Shropshire.

The charity is preparing for a busy summer, providing medical cover at events in the county and further afield.

And new volunteers, keen to support their communities, are needed in Shrewsbury, Telford, Oswestry, Market Drayton and Bridgnorth.

“No previous training is required – it will all be provided – we just look for a desire to help people and the readiness to deal with situations that can be distressing,” said St John Ambulance volunteering lead, Emma Woodward.

“Our event first aiders are trained to a high standard to provide treatment to patients at concerts, sports events etc… at local, regional and national levels.”

As well as looking after people at everything from village fetes to the London Marathon, St John Ambulance volunteers step forward to help in other ways; for example, the recent snow and ice in the West Midlands saw them crewing 4×4 vehicles in support of the emergency services.

Volunteers also fundraise to support the charity’s work and give public demonstrations of first aid skills.

“First aid is such a simple skill, but it has an incredible impact,” Emma added.

“We want everyone to learn it, so that they can be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.”

Applications to volunteer in Shropshire can be made online.

The closing date is Monday April 9 and prospective recruits will be invited to a selection session on Saturday April 14, with successful applicants going on to complete training in April and May, ready to go out on duty.