Shropshire to be the focus of literary project

Shropshire is to be the focus of a project aimed at spreading interest in reading and more particularly writing.

It’s headed by the title ‘Why Literature Matters’, prompted originally by an initiative from the Royal Society of Literature.

The aim is to draw together all sorts of people with an interest in literature to discuss why it matters and to produce pieces of writing by way of examples. Ultimately these will be published in an anthology.

The project co-ordinator in Shropshire, Tim Cook, says: “Literature may sound like a grand word, but it really just means bits of writing. It may be Shakespeare or Jane Austen, it may be your uncle’s old schoolboy diary. It’s stories, poems, descriptions, letters, memoirs, anything written down and read.

“Shropshire is full to bursting with people who go to book groups, reading groups, writing groups, poetry groups and so on, but there are always more who would turn their hand to writing if given a nudge.

“That’s what this project is about, finding ways to reach people with the kind of encouragement that could get them started.”

If enough people join in, it’s intended that a varied selection of pieces will be published in an anthology which could then itself be used as further inspiration to others to get writing.

Mr Cook says he’s already had encouragement and support for the project from Shropshire Libraries, a county publisher has shown interest and there’s been a good initial response to the whole idea.

The first activity will be a Saturday morning workshop involving the successful author Marion Molteno.

“She’s visited the county several times, including two festival performances, and the current project was partly inspired by her,” added Tim.

The workshop will take place on May 12 at 10am in Shrewsbury. For more details and to register your interest, email Tim Cook at cookth4@gmail.com