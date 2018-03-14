Shropshire hotel names winner of its “Mum of the year” competition

A Shropshire hotel has named the winner of its competition to find Mother of the Year.

The Best Western Valley Hotel in Ironbridge launched the competition to coincide with Mother’s Day by asking people to write in with a nomination and explain in less than 500 words why their very special person should win.

Tara Arrowsmith was one of those who responded and as a result her mum, Jude Ayling-Whitehouse, was chosen as the winner.

Lisa Snape, sales and marketing manager at The Valley, said the hotel had been impressed by Tara’s glowing testimonial.

“We wanted to do something special for Mother’s Day so came up with this idea. There are a great many mothers out there who deserve to be recognised for what they do but at least we can highlight one very worthy winner,” she said.

“The prize was a lunch on Mother’s Day, in our award-winning Chez Maw Restaurant at the hotel.”

Jude, who lives in Dothill, Wellington, said: “It was a big surprise when I got the phone call to say I had been nominated and won the prize – I really had no idea.

“Family are so important, there’s no life without family, and it’s such a nice thing for them to do. I’m really proud of all my girls.”

Tara said: “My mum is an incredible person and the most inspirational woman I know. She always puts others before herself.

“She is an amazing mum to three grown women and nanny to seven grandchildren/step grandchildren.

“Even though she works so hard and is trying to further her career she is always there when we need her.

“Mum is also in the process of completing a university degree in HR and been given three years to complete and submit it – she is at the end of year one and already only has one module left to pass. That sort of commitment sums her up perfectly.

“Last year my nan, mum’s mum, was diagnosed with breast cancer and mum was making regular 40-mile round-trips, taking her to appointments and so on. She was with nan every step of the way until nan was given the all-clear.

“We are all delighted that mum has won this competition – she really deserves it.”