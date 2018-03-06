Philip Dunne MP and Fay Ripley help launch Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne MP and Cold Feet actress Fay Ripley have joined forces this March to help Marie Curie provide care and support to more people living with a terminal illness.

Mr Dunne and long-term Marie Curie supporter Fay were pictured together with Marie Curie Nurses, Victoria Shodeko and Victoria Oluwalogbon, at a parliamentary event held this week to celebrate the launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal, Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraising campaign.

From 1st March, Marie Curie’s daffodil pins are available from volunteers and shops on high streets across South Shropshire. With demand for Marie Curie services growing, as more people die each year, the charity hopes that this March, more people than ever will give a donation and wear the iconic yellow flower.

The money raised will help the charity be there for more people living with any terminal illness, providing them and their loved ones with vital care and support at the most difficult time of their lives. 8 million daffodil pins are distributed each year.

Mr Dunne pledged his support to the appeal and is encouraging local people to help the charity raise more money than ever before by simply giving a donation and wearing a Marie Curie daffodil pin.

Mr Dunne said:

“I am pleased to be supporting the efforts of Marie Curie and others to secure the best possible end of life care. Support for loved ones is vital for those who have a terminal diagnosis, and this appeal will really help ensure guidance and high quality care is available.

Local residents can purchase their daffodil badge from volunteers on high streets, or from Marie Curie daffodil appeal partners including Spar and Tesco. So I encourage people in South Shropshire to support Marie Curie’s appeal and wear their daffodil with pride.”

Fay Ripley, who is best known for her role in the ITV series Cold Feet and also as a recipe author, said:

“I’m delighted to be here with Mr Dunne to help launch Marie Curie’s annual Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness, so it’s absolutely crucial that families have the care and support they need at such a difficult time. I hope that as many people as possible wear a daffodil this March and understand that in doing so, they are making a huge difference for people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.”

Marie Curie Rapid Response Nurse Victoria Shodeko said:

“Wearing a daffodil is a really easy way to show your support for the thousands of families affected by terminal illness. Everyone deserves to be cared for at the end of their life.

“Every penny raised, every daffodil worn, helps fund our vital care and support. It means I can be there for someone who is dying. We urgently need as many people as possible to give a donation this year and wear their daffodil with pride.

“Marie Curie services rely on charitable donations, so I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who gives a donation and wears a daffodil pin during March.”

Marie Curie is there for everyone affected by a terminal illness, including those with cancer, dementia, heart or lung disease, and neurological conditions like motor neurone disease. It provides a range of services focussing on where gaps exist in high quality care and where it can reach more people. It also provides practical information and support, funds vital research and campaigns for more people to have access to high quality, personalised care wherever and whenever they need it.

To find out more about the Great Daffodil Appeal, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call free on 0800 304 7025. You can also text DAFF to 70099 to donate £5.